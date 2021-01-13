Christian women group holds workshop

The newly formed Highland County Christian Women (HCCW) group held its first workshop of 2021 recently at the Common Ground Community Church on Mad River Road.

The members assembled bags of personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, gloves, socks and combs, to be distributed to women who will be leaving the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the Highland County Jail.

The members also wrote cards to residents of local nursing homes and assisted living centers who might enjoy a friendly greeting during the holidays.

Previous projects included taking freshly baked cookies to a local nursing home and sending thank you cards to the police, fire and EMS departments in Highland County.

HCCW also distributes sack lunches, prepared by the First United Methodist Church, to the residents of the Old Pants Factory apartments on the second and third Saturdays of the month.

The Highland County Christian Women is a faith-based Christian organization whose purpose is to assist and aid the needs of Highland County citizens. Women of all churches are invited to join. Meetings are held in the evening on the second Monday of the month at an area church building.

For more information, contact Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

Submitted by Jennifer West.