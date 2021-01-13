2nd Chance Pet of the Week

Mandy, a female medium/border terrier mix, is the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She is young and colored back and white. Mandy’s previous owners had Mandy as a hunting dog, so she wasn’t inside the house very often. Because of that Mandy will need to be house trained. A 3nd Chance has been working to teach her to use the doggy door, but hasn’t accomplished it yet. Mandy is a friendly little girl and enjoys all the attention and love that she can get. She would make a very wonderful addition to the family. Mandy is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Mandy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

Mandy, a female medium/border terrier mix, is the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She is young and colored back and white. Mandy’s previous owners had Mandy as a hunting dog, so she wasn’t inside the house very often. Because of that Mandy will need to be house trained. A 3nd Chance has been working to teach her to use the doggy door, but hasn’t accomplished it yet. Mandy is a friendly little girl and enjoys all the attention and love that she can get. She would make a very wonderful addition to the family. Mandy is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Mandy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg Mandy, a female medium/border terrier mix, is the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. She is young and colored back and white. Mandy’s previous owners had Mandy as a hunting dog, so she wasn’t inside the house very often. Because of that Mandy will need to be house trained. A 3nd Chance has been working to teach her to use the doggy door, but hasn’t accomplished it yet. Mandy is a friendly little girl and enjoys all the attention and love that she can get. She would make a very wonderful addition to the family. Mandy is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. To meet Mandy or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page. Submitted photo