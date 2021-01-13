Greenfield unveils new plans

Superintendent Quincey Gray discussed a project that is planned to begin soon and a couple other projects that are on the horizon but currently have no set start date during this week’s Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education meeting.

A project that was initially slated for last spring, but was held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the locker room expansion and new gym lobby renovation. This project is now set to begin this spring.

It will consist of extending the east side of the new gym facade out into the courtyard, allowing more room on the first floor to add ticketing and concession areas, and more space on the second floor for additional locker room space in both the girls and boys areas. The additional locker room space will provide more appropriate changing areas for not only home and visiting athletes, but also for student members of the drama department during productions. The plans also include renovation of the restrooms in the new gym lobby.

Another project that has been in the works is also set to begin this spring. That is the development of the practice field, which is a block from McClain High School.

The plans show that the west end of the property by Eighth Street is where the new bus garage, capable of housing 20 buses and containing three maintenance bays, will be built. The building will also include storage for athletics, band and district maintenance. Moving east on the property there will be a full-size football field with a 70-yard football field next to it. Parking will remain along most of the McClain Street side of the property. And two new, paved basketball courts will be placed on the northeast corner. There are currently two basketball courts at the southwest corner of the property that see much community use. It is important to the school district to be able to keep that aspect. Shaded elements will also be a part of the development.

Two other projects that were discussed, but neither have a timeline.

The first is the development of the school’s property off of North Fifth Street to include soccer, softball and baseball fields. The second is the renovation and remodeling of the current bus garage into an athletic facility.

Last week, the school district presented its inaugural State of the District address, which highlighted district details, ongoing programs, how data and information are shared, and projects the district will move forward on.

Superintendent Quincey Gray opened the virtual presentation, beginning with some district details: it covers 164 square miles, includes two outlying elementaries in addition to the main campus located in Greenfield, and there are currently 1,950 students enrolled in the district with 13v percent having disabilities and 59 percent considered economically disadvantaged.

Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm presented information about leadership teams across the district. Those are a District Leadership Team (DLT); a Building Leadership Team (BLT) in each of the elementaries, the middle school, and the high school; and Teacher-based teams (TBT).

The DLT is composed of administrators, teachers and certified staff who meet monthly to review data, listen to input from building leaders, and make decisions for the district. Information from the DLT goes to the BLTs where it is reviewed with building-specific needs. Then TBTs receive the information, which then goes to all teachers.

Schumm said the district has worked many years to have a “clear path” in idea-sharing and information from the top of the district to the individual teachers.

McClain Principal Matt Shelton gave an overview of the district’s Visible Learning Plan, which was implemented this year.

The plan is multi-year, and it’s during this first year that the focus is on learner dispositions and clarity in teaching and learning, the foundational blocks in building visible learners. The initiative is districtwide across all grade levels.

Clarity is setting clearly defined steps for learning, and through the process employing the learner dispositions: taking ownership, embracing challenges, persevering, continually growing, and being engaged.

Special programs director Heather Dratwa spoke about the responsibilities of her office. Among those are assisting students with special needs to get the needed support and the resources to achieve and be successful. Additionally, the preschool program is through her office. The National Network of Partnership School grant, which focuses on parental involvement and fostering home/school relationships, is also administered through the office.

More information on the special programs office can be found on the district website at www.greenfield.k12.oh.us.

Transportation supervisor Bradley George provided an overview of district transportation, which on a daily basis consists of 18 buses and two vehicles covering a total of 2,152 miles and carrying 1,084 students to and from school. He commended the drivers for their work, especially with this year’s added tasks of temperature checking all students and cleaning and sanitizing the buses after students are unloaded.

The transportation office can be reached 937-981-2620.

Gray provided a Covid-19 update in the presentation, which included infection rates since August 2020. Those are: 1.2 percent of students have tested positive for the virus, which is 23 students out of 1,950; 8 percent of staff members have tested positive for the virus, which is 20 out of 250 total staff.

She also spoke about recent research on COVID-19 spread in schools and this leading to the state announcing that if students are masked and distanced in a traditional classroom setting or on a school bus, then students who were near a student who tested positive do not have to be quarantined. These new guidelines, however, do not apply to things like lunch, recess and extracurriculars.

District information and updates can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on the district website.

“We strive to communicate information and to be as transparent as possible,” Gray said, encouraging all those who have questions to ask.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

