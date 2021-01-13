COVID-19 totals nearing 800K

Ohio’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases since March neared the 800,000 mark Wednesday with the addition of 6,701 new cases.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported that of the 799,639 total cases, its data showed that 656,433 had fully recovered.

According to ODH’s comparison with the 21-day rolling average, three of the four leading indicators — new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions — decreased since Tuesday, with those who had died from the virus increasing only slightly.

New cases were less than the rolling average by 671 cases, with four less hospitalizations and 14 fewer people going into intensive care, while deaths from COVID-19 increased by seven over the rolling average for a total of 9,881 since the pandemic began in March.

A news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office reiterated the timeline for the state’s second vaccination phase and gave older Ohioans contact information to answer their questions:

• Week of Jan. 18: Vaccine providers will begin receiving their first allotment of vaccines for those 80 years of age and older. Vaccines will be delivered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with each provider administering vaccines the day after they receive their shipment. All vaccines must be distributed within seven days.

• Week of Jan. 25: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those 75-79 following the same process. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. DeWine said that additional information on how those individuals can choose to receive their vaccines will be forthcoming.

• Week of Feb. 1: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those 70-74 following the same process.

• Week of Feb. 8: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those 65-69 utilizing the same protocol previously described.

Vaccine providers are not expected to vaccinate everyone in each age group in one week. As new age groups are authorized to receive vaccinations, previous age groups will continue receiving the vaccine.

Senior citizens with questions on the vaccination process are urged to contact the Area Agencies on Aging at www.aging.ohio.gov, or by calling 1-866-243-5678.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

This graphic shows the Ohio Department of Health dateline for the COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccination program, scheduled to start Tuesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Phase-1B-Dates.jpg This graphic shows the Ohio Department of Health dateline for the COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccination program, scheduled to start Tuesday. Ohio Department of Health graphic

DeWine outlines Phase 1B vaccination dateline