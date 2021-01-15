Hello! In The kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her recipe for baked pork chops. This looks delicious, I make something similar to it, and they are delicious.

I like this because you can prepare this dish ahead of time and it is baking while you prepare the salad and a vegetable. This is a great meal, and Patricia is a great cook and baker. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe with all of us.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456.. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Baked Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4-5 bone-in pork chops (about 1/2-inch thick)

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

14 buttery round crackers, crushed

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. pepper

pinch of salt

1 large egg

1/4 cop milk

Directions:

Combine the panko, crackers and seasonings on a plate or in a dredging dish. Whisk together the egg and milk in another. Take each pork chop and dip into the egg mixture then press to coat both sides with the breading. Place on a tinfoil lined baking sheet that has been sprayed well with butter cooking spray. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove and gently turn them with tongs and put back in oven for 15 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.