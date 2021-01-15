The best cigars and Red Skelton at the Colony

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1886, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that J.M. Jones had a small tobacco shop at 28 S. High St. in Hillsboro, and advertised he had “the best two-for-a-nickel cigars in town.” Next door at Quinn’s Drug Store, coal could be had for $2 per wagon load.

A new boot and shoe shop opened on High Street in Hillsboro in the Mattill building. J.M. Bales advertised all kinds of work on short notice, with special attention given to shoe and boot repairs.

The Hillsboro Hardware Company told readers that “if Old Crimp was after you,” you needed one of their new first class, low-priced heating stoves, all complete with new patterns and finishes, for $3 and up.

Mr. W.A. Hartman wrote to the paper: “I see you Gazette people are in favor of a district telephone system.” He advocated what he saw as something better in the Gamewell Fire Alarm Apparatus, which would allow people to ring into the local fire station in an emergency through small boxes installed throughout Hillsboro. He felt that eight of them should be enough judging by the size of the town at the time.

This week in 1947, the Press-Gazette reported that in the Berrysville community, Jacob Brooks was the “boss-hoss trader” and continually had an eye to business in that line. The paper encouraged all aspiring horse racing jockeys to give him a try.

Three of the four Highland County officials who were elected in November began their terms in office. Hugh Pence was named chairman of the board of county commissioners, E.C. Wisecup began a two-year term as state representative and Albert Daniels of Greenfield started a two-year term as state senator.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club revived its annual Hobby Fair for the first time since before World War II started. The organization announced it would be held sometime in April.

At the Colony Theatre, “The Show-Off” was showing with Red Skelton “muffing his way into the heart of beauteous blonde Marilyn Maxwell.” The MGM “laugh riot” also featured Marjorie Main, Virginia O’ Brien, Leon Ames and Eddie “Rochester” Anderson.

Hamilton High School’s undefeated basketball team suffered its first loss of the 1947 season, falling to the Tigers of McClain High School, 46-33.

In Mowrystown, the grand opening of Spicer’s Food Market was Saturday Jan. 11, in the red front brick building on the corner downtown. Paul and Betty Spicer said the new store would be modern and self-service, with a full line of groceries, wearing apparel and notions.

This week in 1965, the front page of the Press-Gazette showed two views of the new wing of Hillsboro High School, which would come to be known in later years as “the new building,” taken from the roof of the existing school. Construction had progressed to the third floor of the structure with hopes it would be open in the fall for the 1965-66 school year.

The Hillsboro Police Department reported a total of 37 arrests for the month as the city wrapped up 1964. Most of the offenders were for public intoxication, speeding and driving a car with no tail lights. City police reported that arrests were down slightly for the entire year, with Chief W. T. Woolard reporting his officers arrested 654 perpetrators.

Schraw Brothers invited readers to enjoy the new color TV shows with a 1965 RCA Victor color set for as low as $349.95. For a free home demonstration, they asked customers to call to see “the most trusted name in television.”

The cake of the week at Pence’s Bakery at 132 S. High St. in Hillsboro was chocolate ripple, and for the second week of the new year, a jelly roll was just 29 cents.

This week in 1995, the Press-Gazette reported the first Relay for Life was being planned by the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser, which began in Tacoma, Wash. in 1986, was tentatively scheduled for later in the summer.

The winter’s first snow and ice storm of the year made everything more difficult for both people and vehicles, causing upwards of 25 automobile accidents, including a crash involving a school bus.

Thirty-two new state senators were sworn in for the start of the 1995-96 term, including Cooper Snyder of Hillsboro. He expressed confidence in putting forth legislation to address the wants and needs of the 14th District.

Harold and Mary Huffman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Sinking Spring gym, and Dennis and Sandy West of Lynchburg announced the birth of their second child, with little Hannah Lee weighing in at 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces.

In sports, Hillsboro’s Lady Indians mounted a pressure defense, but still lost to McClain’s Lady Tigers 57-44. Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs improved to 7-2 in the season, upending the girls from Fairfield in a final score of 71-51.

For a limited time, Arby’s in Hillsboro encouraged customers to “break the hamburger habit” as they rang in the new year with half-price melts, cheddar or Swiss cheese, for only 99 cents.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

