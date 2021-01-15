Highland County vaccine providers announced

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner has announced the county provider list for COVID-19 vaccine along with registration information for the next phase of the state’s vaccination program.

Phase 1B is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 19 for Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

Warner said that vaccines would be available by appointment only, and as he has stressed in previous reports, emphasized that supplies are limited.

To schedule an appointment, he said to contact one of the three Highland County providers directly:

• Highland County Health Department at 866-395-1588.

• Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield at 937- 981-2454.

• Kroger Pharmacy in Hillsboro, where registration opens Saturday, Jan. 16, by calling 866-211-5320 or online at www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine.

Warner said that all of the Highland County providers have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and before scheduling an appointment, he recommended speaking with your health care provider regarding if you have ever experienced a severe allergic reaction to food, medicine or vaccines; are pregnant or breastfeeding; have an auto-immune or immune compromised condition; or are currently taking anti-coagulants (blood thinning medication).

Warner advised everyone, prior to arriving for their appointment, to bring a copy of their photo ID showing their date of birth, an insurance card, along with any pre-filled registration forms, and to bring only one other adult with you.

For ease, comfort and safety during the vaccination process, he recommended everyone to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting clothing, and to be prepared to wait at least 15 minutes after your vaccination.

As he stated earlier, supplies of the vaccine are limited, and phone and other registration systems are likely to experience outages and delays while trying to keep up with registration demands.

A complete listing of statewide providers can be obtained by going to https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Otherwise in the fight against the coronavirus, data from the Ohio Department of Health showing the highest occurrence rates in the state revealed that Highland County had entered the top 20 in the span of just one week.

On Jan. 7, Highland County was in the middle of the list of Ohio’s 88 counties at number 42, but ODH numbers released Thursday showed the county at number 17.

In the region, Brown, Clermont and Fayette counties are now ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with Clinton County at 23, Ross at 34 and Adams County near the middle of the list at 52.

Hamilton County jumped to purple Level 4 last week on Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 map of the state. It is the only purple county on the map at present, with all the other counties still in Red Level 3 except for the Appalachian counties of Monroe, Hocking, Vinton and Gallia, which are a level below.

State health officials said that Clermont County was now on the watch list due to increases in health care usage there.

On Friday, the ODH reported another 7,149 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative total of cases reported since March to 814,442, with 669,448 reported to have recovered.

Leading indicators when compared with the 21-day rolling average were mixed in Friday’s report, with new cases and deaths showing a decrease, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions rose slightly.

Highland County Emergency Management Agency Director David Bushelman announced late Thursday evening that the EMA office had free face masks available for Highland County businesses.

He said that if businesses were in need of masks to contact the EMA via email at dbushelman@highlandcoso.com, and to include the number of masks requested and where they were to be delivered.

In this photo the Highland County Health Department's Bonnie Rusch gives a flu shot to Hillsboro resident Tom Zile two years ago. The health department is currently concentrating on COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest figures from the Ohio Dept. of Health showed that in terms of "highest occurrences," Shelby County in northwest Ohio was number one in COVID-19 prevalence. Highland County is now at number 17 among Ohio's 88 counties.

County jumps to No. 17