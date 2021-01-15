HCSO: Man struck, dragged child

A Hillsboro man was still on the run Friday, 10 days after allegedly striking a 22-month-old child with a vehicle, dragging the child a short distance, and then fleeing a residence after the child’s mother called 911.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call on Jan. 5 reporting that a child had been struck in the Rocky Fork Lake area by a pickup truck driven by Nickolas D. Tillard, 31, then dragged a distance the sheriff estimated at seven to 10 feet.

Barrera said Tillard called his girlfriend at work after the accident, and that when the girlfriend arrived at the residence she found the child laying with injuries on a floor inside the house. When the girlfriend called 911, Barrera said Tillard fled the residence on foot because he had warrants out for this arrest. He left the pickup truck he had allegedly been driving at the scene.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital with what Barrera said he believed were “a broken bone or two and a lot road rash.”

Barrera said there are not a lot of other details.

“We really don’t know what happened until we talk to (Tillard),” Barrera said. “We hope it wasn’t on purpose, but just the fact of not rendering any help to the child makes it child endangering.”

Barrera said Tillard has a warrant out for this arrest in connection with the Jan. 5 incident, in addition to the prior warrants.

“We have been looking for him since Jan. 5,” Barrera said. “He’s still in the area, we just haven’t been able to get a good location on him yet.”

Tillard was described by the sheriff as a 5-9, 200-pound white male with blue eyes. He has a large tattoo down the right side of his head behind the ear, and a tattoo with cursive writing on the bottom part of his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 947-402-2522.

Sheriff says suspect fled after girlfriend called 911