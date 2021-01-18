Miss Molly, a sweet treat of a girl with high hopes and a very kissable nose, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Just 6-7 months old and about 45 pounds, Miss Molly is part coonhound and part lab on her mother’s side, but dad was a handsome rover. She is a shy, gentle people-pleaser who loves to be petted, handled and held. To meet Molly, call the Highland County Dog Pound and make an appointment with the dog warden at 937-393-8191.

