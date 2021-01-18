Adena will offer COVID-19 vaccinations

Adena Health System, along with other statewide partners, will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public this week as part of the state’s Phase 1B vaccination program. At this time, Ohioans age 80 and older are the first group eligible.

The health system is set to receive 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early this week in preparation to begin administration on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the PACCAR Medical Education Center located on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Adena’s vaccination administration will be by appointment only. The health system has begun contacting its patients that meet the eligibility requirements to set appointments. Vaccination appointments can also be made by eligible non-Adena patients by calling Adena’s COVID-19 Hotline at 740-542-SAFE (7233). Those who cannot get an appointment can be placed on a wait list by visiting www.adena.org/COVIDvaccine. At this time, Adena is offering the vaccine at no cost.

The vaccinations will be offered at the PACCAR Medical Education Center, 446 Hospital Rd./, Chillicothe, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

Individuals with appointments to receive their vaccination through Adena are asked to bring photo identification and be prepared to wait approximately 15-30 minutes following their shot for monitoring. All vaccination recipients will be asked to schedule and receive their second of the two doses required from the same location at the appropriate time.

In the early stages of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, doses will be available in limited supply for specific critical populations as a part of phased approach. As supply increases, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated. The Ohio Department of Health has launched a tool on coronavirus.ohio.gov where Ohioans can select their county or zip code to see a list of providers that received the vaccine. Community members are encouraged to check the state’s website for additional vaccine administration locations. In most counties, vaccines are being made available through area health systems, hospitals, county health districts, local pharmacies and other locations. Each provider manages its own schedules and appointments. Due to the limited supply of vaccines at this time, do not make appointments at multiple locations.

For more about Adena Health System, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, Adena Healthy System.