Only schedule vaccines if you meet criteria

The second phase of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination process began Tuesday for residents in the 80 and over age bracket.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner wrote in a Monday Facebook post that the 300 initial appointments at Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield, and the health department office and Kroger Pharmacy in Hillsboro, had all been filled.

Warner asked for patience concerning scheduling appointments, saying that his staff was finding it difficult to schedule the 80 and older callers “because we are weeding through the people who should not be calling.”

“I understand that many of you are anxious to get vaccinated, but you are not yet approved through the state’s priority list for vaccines,” he said. “I am asking people to be patient.”

The dates and age groups in Ohio’s Phase 1B vaccine program are:

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older, and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older, and employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Warner said his office planned to open registration for the next age group, those 75 and over, so that scheduling could be done for the week of Jan. 25.

“This is based on our current inventory and on our assumption that we will at least be getting 100 doses of vaccine from the state for our 75 and older group,” he said. “Those 75 years old and older can call 1-866-395-1588 to schedule an appointment. Only those 75 and older are eligible for these appointments. Please do not call if you do not meet this age eligibility.”

In addition to the health department, Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield can be reached at 937-981-2454, and Kroger Pharmacy in Hillsboro at either 866-211-5320 or online at www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine.

Warner said that additional signup opportunities might be available at a later time, but that was dependent upon how much vaccine was received and that his office would be notified Friday.

Those with congenital health conditions or other serious medical problems will not be scheduled at the present time, he said, to allow the Ohio Department of Health to provide guidance later in the week to assist in identification and scheduling.

“Please do not call to register for a clinic time unless you are 75 years old or older,” Warner advised. “It is really hurting our ability to keep up with phone calls.”

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

This graphic from the Ohio Department of Health outlines the different phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_phased_approach_ohio.jpg This graphic from the Ohio Department of Health outlines the different phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Ohio Department of Health graphic

Health commissioner stresses specific dates for age groups