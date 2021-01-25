Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This is Beau, a young, tan, mixed breed guy with good manners. He is a muscular 65 pounds and 2 to 3 years old. Beau might look tough but he isn’t. Found as a stray, he was happy to nap on the porch with the rescuer’s other dogs, is comfortable with strangers, fine on a leash, and clearly has had some training in deportment. He sits and shakes hands on request. To meet Beau, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Warden by calling 937-393-8191.

Submitted photo