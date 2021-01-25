‘Elvis’ in Lynchburg

A man who says he was born legally blind but with a God-given gift for singing and performing is planning a dinner theater event in Lynchburg with hopes of branching out to other areas of Highland County.

“I’m trying to start something up for the community because there’s not a lot of places people can go in the area to hear some music except for a bar,” said Grove City resident Todd Berry. “I’d like to do something for families, maybe like a dinner theater, and rent different buildings out.”

The Lynchburg event is set for 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District building on SR 135. Tickets are $15. Berry said he’ll be doing a variety of songs along with some Elvis Presley tributes, and he’ll be joined by Kaylsta Minton, an 18-year-old up-and-coming country music singer from Walton, Kentucky, who Berry said has singed with Spotlight Records.

“It will be a variety of music anywhere from country music to ’50s and ’60s stuff. Some will be old school stuff people will remember and then there will be some Elvis stuff, too,” Berry said.

He said dinner will be served during the show, but he was not sure what the menu will include.

“I did an Elvis gig event in Grove City and a lady there wanted me to come to Lynchburg and do a private birthday party for some folks,” Berry said. “I did that and got to kicking around the idea for a show — maybe do something for the community where they could have some music and entertainment.”

Berry said he has been performing since he was about 10 years old, recently mostly at places like senior or long-term living facilities, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck it pretty much shut him down.

He said he’d like to perform in Highland County maybe once a month at various locations.

“We’re just trying to create a family environment for people of all ages where they can come and have something for the community and have a little fun,” Berry said.

Berry can be reached by calling 937-763-5900 or visiting toddberryonline.com. He said his email address can be found on the website.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Todd Berry will host a dinner theatre show on Saturday, March 20 in Lynchburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Berry-pic.jpg Todd Berry will host a dinner theatre show on Saturday, March 20 in Lynchburg. Courtesy photo

Berry, Minton featured at dinner theater show