Ag business event on hold

The 10th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event, annually presented by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, will be postponed to a later date in 2021 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the chamber said in a Tuesday news release.

“The ag event has quickly become a popular event not only for our chamber members but also for those directly involved in agriculture in our area,” said Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We know that current COVID-19 restrictions will not let us have the event to the caliber that is expected during our normal time frame, therefore the chamber board of directors has decided to postpone the event until later in 2021.”

Announcements about the event, as well as other chamber activities, will be made available at www.thehighlandchamber.com as well as the chamber’s social media accounts, the news release said.

A year ago, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was the keynote speaker at the event that annual draws a crowd of around 400 to the Southern State Community College Patriot Center.

Acting as the keynote speaker at last year’s Ag Is Everyone’s Business event in Hillsboro, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a specially framed 1955 seed bag from his family’s seed business in Yellow Springs. The bag was a gift from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_dewine-holding-presentation-B.jpg Acting as the keynote speaker at last year’s Ag Is Everyone’s Business event in Hillsboro, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a specially framed 1955 seed bag from his family’s seed business in Yellow Springs. The bag was a gift from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Times-Gazette file photo

Chamber hopes to reschedule later this year