The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan.

25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Osborne, 21, of Bainbridge, was arrested for driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jan. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Evans, 43, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Corey Mick, 30, of Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation from the Adult Parole Authority.