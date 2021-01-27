Commission approves contracts

In a light agenda Wednesday, the Highland County Board of Commissioners, in collaboration with county engineer Chris Fauber, awarded bids for concrete storm sewer pipe and concrete box culverts.

Forterra, Inc. was the lone bidder on the storm sewer pipe contract and was awarded the bid of $43,959.

Lindsay Precast Inc. and Mack Industries Inc. shared in the bids for concrete box culverts, with Lindsay Precast awarded the bid on three Highland County projects for a total of $116,828, and Mack Industries awarded a single bid for $41,712.

Lindsay Precast was awarded bids on the following projects:

• Barker Road, alternate bid proposal No. 2 in the amount of $18,518.

• Sanders Road, bid proposal No. 3 in the amount of $79,792.

• Careytown Road, alternate bid proposal No. 4 in the amount of $18,518.

Mack Industries, Inc. was awarded its bid for a project on Tedrick Road in the amount of $41,712.

Also Wednesday, Highland County Recycling and Litter Prevention Director Tara Campbell was granted permission by commissioners to submit a Recycle Ohio grant application, which commissioner Jeff Duncan said would “bring some more money into the recycling program here in the county.”

“The grant application is for $5,000,” commissioner Terry Britton said, “and this is one of the grants we do every year.”

He said the grant would purchase supplies for the Litter Cleanup Supply Library, which assists county and local groups in helping with clean-up events in various communities.

In other matters, the purchase of a new vehicle for the dog pound was approved Wednesday due to ongoing mechanical issues with the current truck the facility utilizes. Duncan said the office had received a bid of nearly $28,000 for the purchase, which he indicated would be a state bid.

Britton said the commissioners will take part in the first round caucus of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission next Wednesday starting at 10:30 a.m., virtually via Zoom.

Two budget modification resolutions were approved, along with a two-year extension agreement with Canon for the sheriff’s office.

Pictured during Wednesday’s meeting are Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Comish-27-Jan.jpg Pictured during Wednesday’s meeting are Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

