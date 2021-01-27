Mauer is new council member

Recent Hillsboro newcomer Greg Maurer has been selected to replace Dane Allard as an at-large member of Hillsboro City Council.

Allard cited health issues as the reason for stepping down when his resignation was officially accepted Jan. 11.

He replaced current mayor Justin Harsha on city council in January of last year after Harsha was elected mayor.

The at-large seat expires at the end of end of this year and Maurer said he has already taken out a petition to run for the position.

“I always had a political itch and never really found an opportunity,” the 41-year-old Maurer said. “I helped in other people’s campaigns and when this opportunity presented itself, I jumped for joy.”

Originally from the Cincinnati area, Maurer said he has lived in Hillsboro for six months and in the area for about four and a half years.

He said it was his wife, Jennifer Cundiff, that led him to Hillsboro. Together they have eight children — one that was his, three that were her’s and four she adopted.

Maurer said he works for Snyder Electric and is a field service engineer that covers areas including parts of Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia.

He said he attends Goods News Gathering, plays the bass guitar in the band at the church, and in his spare time likes to spend time with his family and travel. He said he has visited 47 of the country’s 50 states.

“I am an open book and wanting to learn this town, and I hope to hear people and be their voice on council,” Maurer said.

Highland County Republican Party Chair Paulette Donley said, “They are just really good people and I’m impressed with their having a home for all those kids. We are really excited that he’s able to take that position.”

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha (left) is pictured Thursday after swearing in new Hillsboro councilman Greg Maurer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Maurer-swearing-pic.jpg Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha (left) is pictured Thursday after swearing in new Hillsboro councilman Greg Maurer. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Replaces Dane Allard who recently resigned