Snowmen, frogs and puppy dogs will be the shapes hot chocolate bombs are offered in when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds a Sweet Bake Sale fundraiser Feb. 3-4.

“Someone else came up with the idea, but they were very popular during the holidays so we jumped on the bandwagon to make a little money for the senior center,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the center. “They’re the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.”

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Thursday, Feb. 4, the senior center will be selling the colorful hot chocolate bombs for $6 each. Frost said they will be individually wrapped and that gift bags will be available for anyone purchasing three or more.

The bombs are available in five flavors: white chocolate cake batter, red velvet cocoa, white chocolate caramel, cappuccino and classic cocoa. They are also available in the shape of snowmen, frogs and a few puppy dogs.

“You just grab a mug, gently place the bomb in the mug, slowly pour in seven ounces of milk — you can use water but milk works better — and watch them melt away,” Frost said. “Stir until they’re completely melted, and they’re really good.”

Frost said the snowmen turn the milk or water pink and the frogs turn milk or water green.

It will be a drive-thru event with all senior center staff wearing masks. Frost said that on the day of the event, anyone wanting to buy a hot chocolate bomb just needs to pull into the senior center parking lot at 185 Muntz St. and follow directions. There will be no need to exit your vehicle.

She said cash or checks only will be accepted as payment.

The hot chocolate bombs will be homemade and are being prepared in the senior center’s licensed kitchen.

Christoper Lewis, CPA is sponsoring the event, which Frost said allows the event to raise more funds for the center.

“It’s a cute gift for Valentine’s Day or just for something cheerful in this dreary weather,” Frost said.

For more information, call the senior center at 937-393-4745 and leave a message if no one answers.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

These photos show some of the hot chocolate bombs that will be available for purchase Feb. 3-4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Choco-frog.jpg These photos show some of the hot chocolate bombs that will be available for purchase Feb. 3-4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Photos by Mechell Frost These photos show some of the hot chocolate bombs that will be available for purchase Feb. 3-4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Choco-group.jpg These photos show some of the hot chocolate bombs that will be available for purchase Feb. 3-4 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Photos by Mechell Frost

Senior center holding new drive-thru fundraiser