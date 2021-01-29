Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 28

ACCIDENTS

The police department investigated a crash in an alley in the 100 block of East Main Street. Scott Wilkin, 61, of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking space and failed to see a 2004 Buick which was operated by Ashley Collins, of Hillsboro. Collins was traveling in the alley when Wilkin backed into her vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The police department investigated a crash in the 600 block of South High Street. Mary Brown, 67, of Greenfield, was entering South High Street from Muntz Street on a green traffic light when a southbound vehicle struck the 2009 Nissan she was operating causing disabling damage. Lane Wilson, 17, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on South High Street when he failed to yield and stuck the vehicle operated by Brown. Both Brown and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to Highland District Hospital via Paint Creek EMS for suspected injuries. Wilson was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.