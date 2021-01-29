Local schools last on vaccine list

The five Highland County public school districts, plus two parochial and one private school, are on Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule for the week of Feb. 22.

Bright Local, Fairfield Local, Greenfield Exempted Village, Hillsboro City and Lynchburg-Clay School districts are on the list of nearly 400 other schools for the last week of February, which also includes Hillsboro Christian Academy, St. Mary Catholic School and Stonewall Academy.

The vaccines for Ohio K-12 schools have been scheduled for four consecutive weeks beginning Feb. 1, but Highland County schools are not scheduled until the fourth week.

DeWine has made clear his goal of Ohio returning to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1, and as part of that plan, has identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March first,” he said. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated, and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will be tasked with making the logistical and scheduling decisions.

Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.

The complete listing of the school vaccination schedule can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/news-releases-news-you-can-use/vaccination-schedule-for-ohio-schools-announced.

Scroll down to each of the four weeks for the complete listing of schools and their scheduled weeks for vaccination.

