Rabbits, an alarm for the deaf, cigarette thieves

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported thieves looted the Prouty building on North West Street, making off with 40,000 cigarettes — 2,00 cartons — and a company truck.

Unemployment in Highland County was “much lower than the national percentages” at .02 percent. According to the newspaper, only 585 of the county’s population of 25,000 were completely out of work.

Challenging the record established by Ellis Igo of Concord Township, a Mr. U.S. Smart of the Berryville area sold a 630-pound hog in Hillsboro on a Tuesday afternoon.

The state department of game management received 28 crates of Missouri cottontail rabbits for distribution in Hillsboro, Chillicothe, Georgetown and Winchester.

Fire destroyed the roof of a Hillsboro home and caused other damage, with losses estimated at $600.

At the New Bell’s Theatre, “if you laughed when Mr. Deeds went to town, you’ll howl when ‘Mr. Dodd Takes the Air!’” the ad said for the latest movie at Hillsboro’s uptown movie house. Showing down the street at The Forum was Constance Bennett and Cary Grant in “Topper.”

Two dollars down and one dollar a week would free some lucky housewife from the “drudgery of hand washing each week” with a new Voss wringer washer at the Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Co. in Hillsboro.

This week in 1948, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported the local Boy Scout troop was attempting to catch cottontail rabbits to relocate them to more rural environments. But the nimble animals were avoiding “newfangled traps” set by the Boy Scouts. An organizer said the rabbits just had to get used to the smell of the traps.

Sub-zero temperatures brought a rush of customers to the local coal yards, and there was expected to be no shortage of coal in the winter months.

A former Hillsboro resident was killed in an oil tank explosion in Brazil.

Rooks Meat Market in Greenfield reported $350 in cash had been stolen in a weekend break-in. The cash crooks forced open a rear window and made off with their ill-gotten booty in a waiting car.

The fifth-installment of Bob Hope’s “Road” movies had hit the Colony Theatre. “Road to Rio,” starring Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour, started Sunday.

Coming up at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, Highland County radio listeners could tune into “The Ohio Story” on WBNS Columbus or WHIO Dayton for “The First 100 Years of Ohio Farmers Insurance Co.” The program was co-sponsored by Wilkin-Wilkin Insurance in Hillsboro.

Fresh eggs were 99 cents for two dozen at Schaefer’s Super Markets, while sliced bacon was 48 cents per pound, pure hog lard was 33 cents per pound in a metal can, and fresh ground beef was 45 cents per pound.

A young Rainsboro man invented an alarm that would turn on a light in the morning to wake him up. According to the article, he created the machine because he was deaf.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported the total tax obligation faced by Highland County residents surpassed the $3 million mark. Five hundred mobile home owners in the county had not paid taxes on their homes.

The Highland County Farm Bureau’s 1973 membership campaign was in full swing, with the goal of exceeding the previous year’s membership total of 931.

Hillsboro police were investigating two breaking and entering incidents, and vandalism at Producers Stockyards in town.

A Greenfield man was nabbed by a night watchman when he tried to break into The Men’s Room, a clothing store.

At the Colony Theatre, it was double feature of “Bond…James Bond” with Sean Connery starring in “Thunderball,” followed by “You Only Live Twice.”

The red-heads were coming to the Hillsboro High School gymnasium, with coach Ben Overman and his All-American Red-Heads girls basketball team taking on the HHS faculty.

A man who became known to Highland County residents 13 years prior as a “one-man crime wave” was released on a $6,000 bond in Clinton County, where he was charged with breaking and entering, assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Kaufman’s advertised 50 percent off sales on winter coats, jeans, sweaters and dress pants.

A 17-year-old from Greenfield was charged with firing a pistol at a house. According to the victim, the bullet passed through the window of the home, causing less than $100 in damage.

Rand Chrysler-Plymouth on West Main Street had the new ’73 Plymouth Gold Duster during its “Gold Sticker Value” sale, with the sporty little car with a slant-six under the hood coming with a canopy vinyl roof at no extra charge — “a great deal on top of a great deal!” the ad said.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that quick action saved the life of a Felicity man who fell asleep at the wheel and drove into an icy farm pond. A former U.S. Marine jumped into the water and used his hunting knife to cut the seat belt and free the driver.

Snowfall blanketed most of Ohio, capping a bitter cold weekend that contributed to at least three deaths across the state.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs maintained a perfect record for the season when they defeated the McClain Lady Tigers 54-48 in basketball action.

Greenfield issued a budget reduction plan for 2009 that called for the elimination of four full-time firefighter positions, two police department positions, one job in the finance department and one other job in the public service department.

Little Jillian Faith Trimble was born with the distinction of being Highland County’s first baby born in the new year.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years