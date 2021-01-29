Rotary hopeful for festival

With more and more people being immunized against COVID-19, and following consultation with the Highland County Health Department and local physicians, the Greenfield Rotary Club said it is hopeful that the 2021 Greene Countrie Towne Festival will take place on the third weekend of July.

According to Greenfield Rotary President Ron Coffey, the 2021 festival dates would be July 16-17-18.

“With the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the prospect of other vaccines soon being approved, we hope that by July many activities will have returned to normal,” Coffey said. “We understand that mutations of the virus or other circumstances could still alter our plans, but the club remains cautiously optimistic that we will be able to have our Greene Countrie Towne Festival in 2021.”

The club had previously booked a Garth Brooks tribute act for the 2020 festival, and the entertainers agreed to come in 2021 instead, Coffey said. More information about the group will be available as festival time approaches, but Rotarians have seen videos of the group and said they were impressed.

The 2020 festival was cancelled because of concerns about COVID-19.

While Coffey said planning for 2021 has not yet begun in earnest, he said the Greene Countrie Towne Festival is known for its free entertainment and various attractions including rides for kids of all ages, a packed midway full of food, games and vendors, antique cars and tractors, Rotary’s charity auction, a queen pageant, parade and more. He said the entertainment is always free and the festival provides a chance for people to catch up with their friends and just enjoy being together.

“After what we have been through with COVID-19, just being out and about may be the most attractive part of the festival,” Coffey said. “We will stay in touch with the Highland County Health Department for guidance and strongly encourage everyone to comply with whatever health standards are in place at the time of the festival. While we don’t have an official theme yet, one worth considering might be ‘Vaccination Celebration.’”

Royalty from the 2015 Greene Countrie Towne Festival are shown in this photograph. The Greenfield Rotary Club is cautiously hopeful of holding the festival again this year after it was cancelled a year ago due to COVID-19. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Festival-float-pic.jpg Royalty from the 2015 Greene Countrie Towne Festival are shown in this photograph. The Greenfield Rotary Club is cautiously hopeful of holding the festival again this year after it was cancelled a year ago due to COVID-19. Times-Gazette file photo

Plans being made for 2021 festival in Greenfield