Greenfield picked for OhioSE program

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), in partnership with Bricker and Eckler LLP, has announced that five communities in Southeast Ohio were selected to participate in the Prepared Communities Program: The village of Greenfield in Highland County, the village of Chauncey in Athens County, the village of New Concord in Muskingum County, Jefferson County, and Noble County.

The Prepared Communities Program recognizes the unique challenges faced within the Southeast Ohio region and that there is no blanket approach that will work across the region’s diverse economic landscape. Through engaging with local communities, listening to their challenges, and providing resources and economic development tools, the program aims to prepare each community with a strategic plan that addresses their unique needs.

“Often, communities, large and small, don’t have the resources to get started on an economic development strategy,” said Katy Farber, vice president of OhioSE. “The Prepared Communities Program is designed to be the catalyst for moving forward.”

OhioSE recognized that a community strategy or a common vision is necessary in order to achieve economic development success. “With a vision that becomes an actionable plan, you have direction,” said Farber. “We want to help counties and communities in this region create a vision and develop an actionable plan.”

The Prepared Communities program will provide each participating community with free technical assistance that will provide the framework for developing a workable plan for future economic development strategy.

“The village of Greenfield is extremely thankful and excited to partner with OhioSE and Bricker & Eckler,” said Todd Wilkin, Greenfield city manager. “The village considers Bricker & Eckler to be the gold standard on economic development stimulation. The partnership with Bricker and Eckler and our well-established bond with OhioSE will be a relationship that could be the catalyst to our home.”

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, The Stonewell Group.