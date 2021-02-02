One flown from buggy crash

A man riding in a buggy sustained serious injuries and a horse had to be put down following a crash shortly after noon Tuesday on U.S. Route 62, just south of New Market.

Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on U.S. 62 at 12:07 p.m. near the Point Liberty Road intersection when his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy operated by Scott Richardson, 56, of Hillsboro, the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post said.

A trooper at the scene said Gardner’s vehicle struck Richardson’s buggy from behind.

A helicopter landed on U.S. Route 62 at the site of the crash and flew Richardson to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, according to the state patrol.

The trooper on the scene said Gardner refused treatment.

The horse pulling the buggy was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian due to injuries sustained in the crash, the state patrol said.

Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the crash scene, which closed U.S. 62 to both northbound and southbound traffic for several hours.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

