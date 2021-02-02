Nine indicted by grand jury

Two Sabina men are facing separate indictments on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with identification numbers to conceal the identity of a vehicle. The indictments were returned Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Dustin R. Cox, 40, Sabina, was indicted on grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with identification numbers to conceal identity of a vehicle or part, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment stems from incidents that are alleged to have occurred on Jan. 13-14, of this year involving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer.

Joshua J.J. Dettwiller, 29, Sabina, faces twin indictments of grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies, in connection with incidents that are alleged to have occurred on Dec. 6 and Dec. 21, 2020.

Also indicted Tuesday:

Robert Diskete, no age listed, Sardinia, for two counts of sexual battery, each felonies of the third-degree.

Joshua W. Dennis, 33, Martinsville, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and desecration, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Earl W. Elliott, 50, Lynchburg, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Austin Hilterbran, 26, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Timothy J. Miller, 43, Bainbridge, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Joshua Knisley, 33, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Anthony Gillingham, 50, Hillsboro, for three counts of breaking and entering, and one count of theft, all fifth-degree felonies.

