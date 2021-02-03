OSHP: Buggy driver dies from injuries

A buggy driver who was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 62 in Highland County has died, according to the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:07 p.m. the state patrol was dispatched to a serious injury crash on U.S. 62 south of New Market near the Point Liberty Road cutoff.

The preliminary investigation showed Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on U.S. 62 in New Market Township.

Gardner struck a horse-drawn buggy from behind that was being operated by Scott Richardson, 56, of Hillsboro, the state patrol said. Richardson was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. At approximately 7:47 p.m., Richardson was pronounced dead by doctors at Miami Valley Hospital and the Montgomery County Coroner, the state patrol reported.

The horse pulling the buggy was euthanized at the scene.

The state patrol said Gardner refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Emergency personnel look over the remains of what turned out to be a fatal crash involving an Amish buggy Tuesday on U.S. Route 62 just south of New Market. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Buggy-crash-alternate-1.jpg Emergency personnel look over the remains of what turned out to be a fatal crash involving an Amish buggy Tuesday on U.S. Route 62 just south of New Market. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Crash took place Tuesday just south of New Market