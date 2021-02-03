Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chenoa Dove-Jordan, 40, of Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, failure to control, obstructing official business and harmful intoxications.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 8:08 a.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Fifth Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 8:17 a.m. a resident in the 1200 block of Washington Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:20 p.m. a resident in the 100 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.