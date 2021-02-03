A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

Buddy Boy, a male, doberman pinscher/terrier mix, is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is young and colored black and white. Buddy Boy has been neutered, his shots are up to date, and he is house trained. Buddy Boy’s previous owner had to move to a place where dogs were not permitted. His friends were taking care of Buddy Boy for a while, but they did not want him permanently. Buddy is a sweet dog and loves when he is made over. He misses having a family to love him. He is not demanding, but loves all the attention that he can get. He would like to have a normal life again with a family to love him. Could you be Buddy Boy’s special someone? To meet Buddy Boy or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

