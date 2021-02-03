Brief meeting for commissioners

In a brief but no less important meeting, Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and David Daniels signed off Wednesday on a pair of resolutions and one contract, and prepared for the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission’s first round caucus meeting.

The OVRDC meeting was held virtually via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and had as its main thrust updating member counties on funded programs from fiscal year 2020 and the status of projects for fiscal year 2021.

The teleconference also discussed Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) project funding for fiscal year 2021, in addition to the status of ARC/EDA projects for fiscal year 2022.

A regional partnership dedicated to the development of Southern Ohio, the OVRDC coordinates federal, state and local resources for its 12 regional county members, which includes Highland County.

Also Wednesday, two resolutions were approved in addition to one contract.

One resolution was an intercounty agreement, certifying a release and acceptance of funds between the Highland County and Crawford County Job and Family Services offices.

Highland County will be releasing $40,000 in Kinship Caregiver Funding to Crawford County, which the resolution stated would have no negative impact on Highland County JFS.

In the other resolution adopted Wednesday, the commissioners appointed board members for the new year to the Highland County Local Corrections Planning Board and Re-entry Coalition.

The sole contract that was approved was a procurement plan between the commissioners, Highland County JFS and Child Support Enforcement & Child Protective Services Agency.

In other matters, Duncan said that work would commence on March 18 for roof replacement at the Rocky Fork Lake sewage treatment plant.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown (l-r) are Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Commish-3-Feb-21.jpg Shown (l-r) are Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Board takes part in first-round OVRDC caucus