Chillicothe VA discusses changes

Chillicothe VA Medical Center Director Dr. Kathy Berger held a call Monday with Congressman Bill Johnson and a joint call with Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman. Discussions centered on recent changes in the number of beds as well as other potential plans for the future of Chillicothe.

Berger responded to the congressional concerns about what services Chillicothe offers, staffing levels and how changes are discussed with stakeholders.

Berger also shared plans for transforming other program areas within the Chillicothe VA, which may enhance/expand services and right-size staff with the workload and care being provided. Some areas that have proposed changes include additional mental health services and rehab services. Those proposed changes are under review currently. Veterans and staff can be assured that the Chillicothe VA remains ready to care for veterans’ needs.

As a health care delivery system for veterans, the Chillicothe VA is committed to continually assessing veterans’ needs in the 17 counties that it serves and meeting those needs in the most appropriate way possible. It works with other VA partners in the South Central Ohio market to ensure that health care delivery options are widely available to veterans, including care coordination across the market, partnership with community providers, maximizing virtual and tele-health options, as well as on-site care at its main campus and CBOC locations.

Contact the public affairs office at 740-773-1141, ext. 7080, with questions or concerns.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.