In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Angie Shriver, with her famous Texas sheet cake. I need a piece of this cake.

Angie is a great cook and baker plus she makes my Christmas candy, and she even delivers it. She said she found this recipe in a cookbook put out by the Rocky Fork Amvets. It is a great recipe. Thank you, Angie, for this wonderful recipe. I am going to make this.

Texas Sheet Cake

Ingredients for cake

2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups white sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 cup butter

1 cup water

5 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

Ingredients for icing

5 tbsp. milk

5 tbsp. more unsweetened cocoa powder

1/ cup butter

4 cups confectioners sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch by 15-inch pan.

Combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Beat in the sour cream and eggs. Set aside. Melt the butter on low in a saucepan. Add the water and five tablespoons of cocoa. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly, then stir cocoa mixture into the egg mixture, mixing until blended. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

For the icing: In a saucepan, combine the mile, five tablespoons cocoa and a half cup of butter. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Stir in the confectioners sugar and vanilla, then fold in the nuts, mixing until blended. Spread frosting over warm cake.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.