Virtual Extension programming

The following is virtual program offered the week of Feb. 8 through the Highland County OSU Extension office.

Monday, Feb. 8

Ohio Cow/Calf Management Webinar: Breeding Season Considerations (virtual)

6-7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Managing the Breeding Season – Alvaro Guerra-Garcia

EPD Update: Breeding for Cow Longevity – John Grimes

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_CtcKYwQB2l60Afug10aA

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Ag Tech Tuesdays (virtual)

10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: www.go.osu.edu/AgTechTues

The Digital Ag Team will present on various topics on the latest on-farm technology. CCA credits can be earned.

High Tunnel Production School (Virtual)

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_am3gfBZjSVy343ODZJsKNA

Dairy Labor Management Mini-Series (Virtual)

12:30-2 p.m.

Cost: $75

Registration: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2oi2oOb00wYcRw1

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Southern Ohio Farm Show (virtual)

10-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0oceCtqjsiGdQzg012lGoW5oMzOAQmLnnp

Water Quality Wednesdays (virtual)

10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rJxe7sewQhW2wYYFO2DWHA

Join the Water Quality Extension Associates for Water Quality Wednesdays, where they will present on relevant topics that impact water quality. Topics will include: nutrient/manure management, cover crops, water quality best management practices, and an overview of current water quality research topics and trends in Northwest Ohio. This series will continue through April 2021.

Farm Office Live (virtual)

7-8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://farmoffice.osu.edu/farmofficelive

Join the Farm Office team as they provide an update on current economic and legal issues in the agricultural industry.

Thursday, Feb. 11

The Dirt on Soil Health: Investing Below the Surface (virtual)

8-8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: http://go.osu.edu/soilhealth2020

Commercial Structural & Vertebrate Pesticide Applicator Recertification Webinar

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Registration: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/e8a8807e-460c-4690-87b5-2f8822c6a8af

Disease Management Options for Today’s Weather (virtual)

9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

For registration information contact Amanda Douridas at douridas.9@osu.edu

Topics include weather and climate impacts on disease management and Gibberella ear rot and vomitoxin in corn.

Corn College and Soybean School (virtual)

9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DCfYg309TBqDmqtNmD5aFA

Best management practices and important updates for the 2021 growing season. Speakers include Peter Tomison, Steve Culman, Pierce Paul, Laura Lindsey, Mark Loux, Ann Dorrance, Andy Michel, and Kelly Tillmon.

Friday, Feb. 12

A Day in the Woods (virtual)

10-11:30 A.M.

Registration: https://u.osu.edu/apsley.1/2020/12/16/winter-2021-programming-schedule-now-available/

Topic: “Advice from the Woods” question and answer session with professional foresters and wildlife biologists.

Farm Office Live (Virtual)

10-11 A.M.

Registration: https://farmoffice.osu.edu/farmofficelive

Update on current economic and legal issues in agriculture.

For more information about any of the programs listed, or other Extension programs, contact the Highland County office of OSU Extension at 937-393-1918.

