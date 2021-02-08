Highland County more Republican in 2020 election

Highland County voted 5.4 percent more Republican in the 2020 presidential election than it did in the 2016 election, according to The New York Times. The numbers are from what The Times calls “An Extremely Detailed Map of the 2020 Election.”

It shows multiple precincts and how they voted in the 2020 election, as well as comparing those results to the 2016 election.

In 2016, 75 percent of Highland County voters voted for Donald Trump, while 20 percent voted for Hillary Clinton. In 2020, 80 percent of Highland County voters voted for Trump and 19 percent voted for Joe Biden. That led to a 5.4 percent Republican increase in Highland County in 2020.

At the Brushcreek voting precinct, 78 percent for voted Trump and 19 percent for Clinton in 2016. In 2020, Trump got 87 percent of the vote and Biden got 13 percent.

In the Clay voting precinct, Trump got 81 percent in 2016 and Clinton got 16 percent, then in 2020 Trump got 83 percent and Biden 17 percent.

The Concord precinct gave Trump 84 percent of the vote in 2016 and Clinton 13 percent. Then last year Trump received 87 percent and Biden 12 percent.

The Dodson voting precinct gave 82 percent of the vote to Trump in 2016 while Clinton received 15 percent. In 2020, Trump received 84 percent and Biden 15 percent.

In the Fairfield voting precinct, Trump got 81 percent in 2016 to 17 percent for Clinton, and in 2020 Trump got 85 percent to 15 percent for Biden

The Greenfield voting precinct is split into two different areas, north and south.

In the northern area in 2016, Trump received 60 percent in 2020 and Clinton 36 percent, and in 2020 Trump received 67 percent to 32 percent for Biden.

In the southern area in 2016, Trump received 62 percent and Clinton 34 percent, and 2020 Trump got 70 percent and Biden 28 percent.

In the Hamer voting precinct, Trump received 80 percent in 2016 to 17 percent for Clinton, and in 2020 Trump received 83 percent to 15 percent for Biden.

In the Highland precinct, Trump got 84 percent of the vote in 2016 while Clinton got 12 percent, and in 2020 Trump got 84 percent and Biden 15 percent.

The Hillsboro area is split into five different voting precincts.

In the northeast portion, 66 percent voted for Trump in 2016 and 30 percent for Clinton, while in 2020, Trump got 70 percent and Biden 28 percent.

In the northwest portion, Trump received 67 percent in 2016 and Clinton 29, then in 2020, Trump got 68 percent and Biden 30 percent.

In the southwest portion, in 2106 Trump received 68 percent of the vote and Clinton 26 percent, then in 2020 Trump received 69 percent and Biden 28 percent.

In the middle of the Hillsboro area, Trump received 70 percent in 2016 and Clinton 24 percent, then in 2020 Trump received 73 percent and Biden 25 percent.

In the southeast section, Trump received 65 percent and Clinton 31 percent in 2016, while in 2020 Trump received 65 percent and Biden 33 percent.

In the Jackson precinct Trump received 77 percent of the votes and Clinton 19 percent in 2016, and in 2020 Trump received 77 percent and Biden 22 percent.

The Leesburg voting precinct gave Trump 76 percent and Clinton 21 percent in 2016. In 2020, Trump received 79 percent and Biden 21 percent.

Liberty Township has three precincts.

in 2016 the northeast section gave Trump 76 percent of the vote and Clinton received 22, and four years later Trump received 80 percent of the vote to 19 percent for Biden.

in the northwest section, Trump received 79 percent in 2016 and Clinton 17 percent, and in 2020 it was Trump 85 percent and Biden 14 percent.

In the southern portion of Liberty Township, Trump received 83 percent of the vote and Clinton 14 percent in 2016, then in 2020 Trump got 85 percent and Biden 15 percent.

In 2016, the Lynchburg voting precinct gave 79 percent of the vote to Trump and 16 percent to Clinton, and four years later it gave 85 percent to Trump and 14 percent to Biden.

In the Madison voting precinct, Trump got 71 percent in 2016 and Clinton 25 percent, then in 2020 Trump got 79 percent and Biden 21 percent.

In the Marshall precinct, Trump got 78 percent and Clinton 19 percent in 2016, and in 2020 Trump got 81 percent and Biden 18 percent.

In the New Market precinct, Trump received 82 percent and Clinton 15 percent in 2016. In 2020, Trump got 85 percent and Biden 15 percent.

The Paint Township voting precinct is also split into three areas.

In the northern section, Trump got 76 percent and Clinton 21 percent in 2016, and in 2020 Trump garnered 82 percent and Biden 17 percent.

The western section gave Trump 70 percent of the vote in 2019 and Clinton 26 percent, and in 2020 Trump received 78 percent and Biden21 percent.

In the southern portion, Trump got 66 and Clinton 29 percent in 2016, and in 2020 it was Trump 75 percent and Biden 24 percent.

The Penn precinct gave Trump 82 percent and Clinton 15 percent in 2016, and in 2020 it gave Trump 85 percent and Biden 15 percent.

In the Salem precinct in 2016, Trump received 77 percent of the vote and Clinton 17 percent, and our years later it was Trump 82 percent and Biden 17 percent.

In the Union precinct, Trump got 80 percent in 2016 and 86 percent in 2020, while Clinton got 16 percent and Biden 13 percent in 2020.

In the Washington precinct, Trump received 82 percent in 2016 and Clinton 14 percent, and in 2020 Trump got 83 percent and Biden 16 percent.

In the White Oak voting precinct, Trump got 80 percent and Clinton 17 percent in 2016, and in 2020 it was Trump 80o percent and Biden 19 percent.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

This is a map of the voting precincts in Highland County. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/Countywide-Precinct-Map-2019.pdf This is a map of the voting precincts in Highland County. Courtesy Highland County Map Office

Trump dominated county in last two elections