Report says Hillsboro man exposed himself

A Hillsboro man allegedly exposed himself to a woman Wednesday night in the indoor pool area of a Cincinnati hotel, according to Fox 19.

Kyle Langdon, 42, was arrested by Cincinnati police on public indecency charges, according to Fox 19.

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to a request seeking information about the incident.

Fox 19 said said the women, who asked to remain anonymous, was forced to stay at the hotel in Madsonville on Wednesday night due to road conditions. She was reportedly driving home from Columbus. The woman said the man kept walking by and staring at her. Then Langdon went into a corner where the laundry room is located at the hotel and exposed himself, the news channel reported.

Fox 19 said that according to a police report, Langdon admitted to exposing himself and told police that he and his wife sometimes engage in public sexual activity.

Langdon was released from the Hamilton County Justice Center on his own recognizance and has a Feb. 19 court date, Fox 19 said.

Langdon https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Langdon-kyle-mug.jpg Langdon