Greenfield declaring snow emergency

The village of Greenfield is declaring a snow emergency Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m. based upon the forecasted snow.

All residents and business owners need to avoid parking along the village’s snow emergency routes which include all of Jefferson and Washington Streets. Residents on South Street (from McArthur Way to Seventh Street) should also refrain from parking on the street if possible.

South Street residents and neighbors should communicate with each other and park on the same side of the street, then once the snow has been cleared vehicles can be moved to the other side of the street.

If anything changes the village said it will make an announcement on its Facebook page and website.