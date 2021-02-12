Hillsboro woman struck by Brinks armored vehicle

A female was transported to the hospital after being struck Thursday in a parking lot by a Brinks armored security vehicle.

The Hillsboro Police Department said officers received a call at 2:22 p.m. reporting the accident at the Highland Plaza in the 1400 block of North High Street.

A police department spokesperson said the Brinks vehicle was traveling through the parking lot, made a turn, and the driver did not see Sherry Young walking in the lot.

The Brinks vehicle struck Young, knocking her down, the police department said.

She was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District with what the police department said did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

The police department said further information was not immediately available.

The accident remains under investigation.

HPD: Injuries did not appear to be serious