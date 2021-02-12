World War II news, disco inferno and a cheap date

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1879, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that State Sen. Jackson introduced a bill for the suppression and punishment of tramps, making vagrancy a misdemeanor punishable with a fine of $100 to $500. County commissioners would be ordered to find work for those convicted at 75-cents per day salary.

The Hon. H.C. Dawson introduced a bill to the Highland County commissioners for the location and construction of new turnpike roads. The bill said that the public would be allowed free travel with repairs and upkeep to be funded by the county.

W.H. Morrow and Wesley Stanforth were looking to purchase 50 head of good horses, mares and mules for top dollar. Those having stock to sell should contact them at the Ellicott House Stables.

J.W. Bales had a farm for sale or rent on the Belfast pike, three miles southeast of Hillsboro, known as the Zimri Manker Farm. It was described as a good farm of 125 acres.

Judge Gardner “took his seat on the throne at the Probate Court last Monday morning,” a reporter wrote, adding that he wasn’t sure if the good judge set up all night for the time to arrive but was found in the courtroom quite early, and that the cigars were good.

The “war whoop” of the Whiteoak steam engine and train could be heard distinctly in town, the paper claimed. “Sit up all night, keep your ears peeled and about 7 a.m., you will hear her shoot steam at Shackelton.”

This week in 1911, the Hillsboro Dispatch reported that a fire started by a gasoline explosion totally destroyed the home of Clyde Trop, above Brunner’s Shoe Shop on W. Main St.

The seniors of Hillsboro High School were scheduled to put on a program at the Washington School, the first of the year’s essays. Twenty-nine students were on the list to graduate in the class of 1911 in June.

In news from Shackelton, Nellie Cluff reported that Mrs. Smith and daughter from Wilmington were guests of Oscar Templin and his family, Frank Orebaugh and Harley Cluff visited friends in Winchester Sunday, and Ellis Wilkin and his daughters paid a visit to relatives in Hillsboro earlier in the week.

Their greatest and best mid-winter white sale was underway at Feibel Bros. in Hillsboro. “Records are being broken and merchandise is flying out the door,” the ad claimed.

Highland Countians were urged to attend the Dayton Automobile Show coming up Feb. 13-18, to not only see over 100 makes of cars on display, but also to witness an exhibit of new aeroplanes on display — including the first time a Wright aeroplane had been available to see up close.

This week in 1945, news of the war was on every page of the Hillsboro Press-Gazette, with a picture of Cpl. Donald Kerns of Hillsboro on the Burma Road in front of his outfit’s barracks.

Meanwhile, Pvt. Carl Rhoads, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Rhoads of Winkle, was stationed on Oahu in the South Pacific; and two others were in the middle of the fighting in Europe. Pvt. Pearl Williamson, husband of Louise Williamson of Hillsboro, and Pvt. Eugene Cronin, son of Mrs. Stella Cronin of Hillsboro, were riflemen for the 337th “Wolverine” Regiment which recently took 3,000-foot Mt. Pratone from the Germans.

With another drop in tire quotas, Henselman Tire and Retread Co. urged people to recap their tires. It said in its ad that supplies of grade A rubber had been frozen Jan. 1, 1945, and to recap now while they still had a supply.

At the Hillsboro Kroger on West Main Street, bacon by the pound was 31 cents with no ration points, but sirloin steaks were 39 cents a pound with 11 ration points per pound, while pork sausage was 35 cents a pound and two ration points. “And be sure to save your grease and drippings for the war effort,” an ad said.

This week in 1979, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that local baseball pro Kip Young was to be honored during halftime ceremonies at a Whiteoak game on Saturday, where his high school uniform and number would be retired. The 1972 Whiteoak alumni was a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.

The Hillsboro Board of Education met in a rare Friday session and considered several resignations and new personnel employment. A pair of HHS sophomores escaped expulsion due to a legal technicality discovered in an executive session held before the meeting. The moral of the story for the two girls accused in the incident: Don’t pull a fire alarm during school hours.

Extra selection, savings and service were on the showroom floor at Hillsboro Auto Co. A 1973 Mercury Monterey custom, four-door with air, was just $1,095; a ’76 Chevrolet Impala station wagon with a 350-V8 under the hood, air-conditioning, AM/FM radio and white wall tires, was priced to go at $2,995; and a 1978 Ford Courier pickup with the Ranger XLT package and automatic transmission could be driven off the lot for under $5,000.

The disco inferno was raging at Cheryl June’s School of Dance in Hillsboro. Disco classes for teens, singles and couples were starting on Valentine’s Day.

Leesburg Federal Savings & Loan was offering great rates on certificates of deposit to start off 1979. A one-year CD paid 6.5 percent, a four-year CD would pay 7.5 percent and a six-year CD paid 7.75 percent with annual return of 8.17 percent. All certificates required a $1,000 minimum deposit.

At the Highlands Plaza, the G.C. Murphy restaurant had a special for those looking for a cheap date on Valentine’s Day. All sodas were just 55 cents, and their one-and-only Murphyburger, complete with fries, was $1.69.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years