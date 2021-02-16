AAARC Black History program will be two parts

Due to public health concerns, the African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) Black History Month program will be divided into two parts this year.

The first part will be a virtual broadcast held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 to announce the recipients of the 2020 and 2021 AAARC Minority Scholarships. The community is welcome to watch the broadcast by following this link —https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84497915805?pwd=MEUzbE1iT09ndXh2cVQrc1RaN0psQT09. The pass code is 179902 and the meeting ID is 844 9791 5805.

The second part of the celebration will hopefully be an in-person event at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro. The community is invited to join the AAARC in honoring the Rev. Wendell Harewood and the scholarship winners.

Harewood is a lifelong resident of Highland County. He graduated from Hillsboro High School, served as postmaster of the Hillsboro Post Office from 1979 to 1999, and also served on the Highland District Hospital Board and Highland County Housing and Highland County Senior Citizen Center boards. He is also a retired presiding elder of AME Church.

The Black History Month program will celebrate his community service and achievements.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Black-History-logo.jpg