Hillsboro OKs 2021-22 calendar

A 2021-22 school calendar that is similar to the current calendar was approved Monday night at a monthly Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

Next year’s calendar has students reporting for the first day of school on Aug. 12. The last day of school will be May 19 and graduation will be held May 22, 2022.

Other highlights from the calendar have students off for Labor Day and the Highland County Fair from Sept. 6-10, Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 20 through Monday, Jan. 3 for Christmas, Thursday, March 10 through Monday, March 14 for spring break, and Friday, April 15 through Monday, April 18.

In the event that the school needs to make up calamity days, those days are scheduled for Friday, May 20 through Thursday, May 26, 2022.

During his report to the board, superintendent Tim Davis said that as of Monday, the school district had no students or staff members out because they have tested positive for COVID-19. He said seven students are under quarantine, but those cases are mostly due to family members who have tested positive.

Davis said wearing masks and other safety guidelines the school has put in place are working. He also said staff members in the school district that want them are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations next week, although it remains uncertain if the Highland County Health Department will have receive enough vaccines to vaccinate all the county’s school personnel.

The superintendent also noted that the weather has complicated school schedules the past couple weeks and will likely continue to do so the remainder of this week. He thanked bus supervisor Ron Ward and his staff for their efforts.

“It’s a struggle sometimes making sure we make the right decisions to get everyone home safe,” Davis said. “This week will be interesting and we will make those decisions one day at a time.”

The new auditorium behind the high school/middle school is close to completion, Davis said. He said there are a few punch list items to complete and things like speakers, some of the stage flooring and interior and exterior signage that still need to be finished, but an official opening ceremony should be coming in the next couple weeks.

“It is unbelievable,” Davis said of the auditorium’s appearance. “It’s been a long time and things have been pushed back, but it’s going to be worth the wait.”

Near the close of the meeting, board president Bill Myers echoed the superintendent’s thoughts on keeping students safe during inclement weather.

“Student safety is very important to us, and with everything coming up I know it creates a burden for families sometimes,” Myers said. “But we would much rather keep our kids safe to learn for another day.”

In other matters:

* Treasurer Ben Teeters reported that the district’s general fund balance at the end of January was $6.74 million compared to $6.60 million a year ago. Expenditures for January were $2.84 million compared to $2.90 million a year ago, and revenue for January was $2.06 million compared to $$2.12 million a year ago.

* The district accepted the following donations: anonymous donations of $1,000 for high school basketball warm ups and shooting shirts, and $200 for the high school baseball team; $700 from the Hillsboro Elks for transition activities for special education students; $300 from Walmart for elementary school supplies; and $200 from Kroger for school hand sanitizer.

“We are extremely thankful for the people that give of their resources to help us out, to help our students out,” Myers said.

* Approved the following for contracts pending satisfactory background checks and proper certification: Sub certified — Shawna Collins, Phillip Gilmore, Joseph Gruber, Erica Hilton and Catherine Smith; mentor — Paula Barreras; sub classified — Jamie Butler as a cook/secretary, Rick Clemons as a bus driver, Jessica Moon as an aide, Amanda Penwell as a secretary and Charles Stewart as a bus driver.

Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons (left) and student representative to the board Sophie Bourne are pictured at Monday’s board meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Hboro-school-board.jpg Hillsboro Board of Education member Larry Lyons (left) and student representative to the board Sophie Bourne are pictured at Monday’s board meeting. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Davis: Auditorium is nearing completion