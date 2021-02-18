Land bank eyes properties

Following the Enchanted Hills Community Association disbanding and its members suing, the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land back) is looking at the 11 properties in association’s name.

During the land bank’s Thursday meeting, two parcels were highlighted but following discussion it was discovered that 11 properties are in the association’s name.

The two parcels, located on Cinderella Drive, first discussed in the meeting were for a trash drop-off center that would have dumpsters where those in the association could dump their trash.

The association has not paid taxes on the two parcels since 2017. The first parcel, numbered No. 33-16-201-089.00, has $2,107 in back taxes and the land is valued at $7,900. The second parcel, numbered 33-16-201-090.00, has $1,397in back taxes and the land is valued at $9,000, according to reports from the meeting.

The land bank board also gave updates on properties discussed at earlier meetings.

* 11540 Dundee Dr., Hillsboro — Current said he has had trouble contacting someone about the property, but got confirmation he received a quit claim deed that the owner and his wife need to sign. It was recommended to try a Zoom call to go through the paperwork.

* 12262 Cameron Drive, Greenfield — The property has $6,688 in taxes due and the land is valued at $8,400. The basement is currently exposed because of a fire and has water in it. Current said the consensus from talking to multiple people is that it’s dangerous, although there may be ways around that issue.

* Rocky Fork Truck Stop, 12410 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro — Current said he is still working on the property, but that there are a lot of hoops. It currently has $1,938 in taxes due and the land is valued at $25,500. There are currently two people interested in buying the property from the owner, who is looking to sell, he said.

“Whoever buys the property buys the brownfield situation with the tanks,” the land bank agenda said. “Therefore, this property is not only underwater with a mortgage but also holds a liability of several hundred thousand dollars to remove the tanks and $20,000 or so to remove structures. The only way we can help in this situation is if the owner and Rockhold Bank agreed to release the property to the land bank without a lien or mortgage and we not sell the property back to the original owner.”

The land bank has multiple foreclosures in progress, with two of them being expedited foreclosures, when instead of going through a board of review and trying to sell it once it’s foreclosed, it can go directly to the land bank.

A property at 235 Willow St. was mentioned when the above explanation was given. The city currently mows lot. It has $6,224 in taxes due and the land is valued at $16,200. Contractors said a structure on the property was not worth rehabilitation and should be demolished.

Two other properties discussed concerning foreclosures are 6774 Heathermoor Trail, Hillsboro, and 11410 Cathy’s Court, Hillsboro. Both have large mortgages still attached to them, $33,497 from American General Financial Services, Inc. and $166,500 from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, respectively.

Current said he is going to try and talk to the banks about releasing some of them because the properties are not currently doing anything for the banks.

The next land bank meeting will be on Thursday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

This is a picture of an Enchanted Hills Community Association property that the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation is currently looking at pursuing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Land-Bank-pic-1.jpg This is a picture of an Enchanted Hills Community Association property that the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation is currently looking at pursuing. Courtesy of Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation Charles Guarino (left) and Mark Current are pictured at Thursday’s meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Land-Bank-pic-2.jpg Charles Guarino (left) and Mark Current are pictured at Thursday’s meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Rocky Fork Truck Stop discussed