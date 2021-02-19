Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Pam Bailey with her cream cycle cake. This looks so delicious. I am going to make this.

Pam is not only a great cook and baker, but she loves to remodel her home and do landscaping. She is a great painter. I don’t think there is anything she can’t do. When Pam is not working on some projects, she is having fun with her girls and grandchildren. Pam is one happy lady. I love being around her as she is so sweet and is always happy.

Thank you so much Pam for sharing this great recipe with all of us.

When you see Pam tell her thank you.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Cream Cycle Cake

Ingredients

1 — 18-ounce box of orange cake mix

3 — Eggs (or as called for by your cake mix)

1/3 — Cup oil (or as call for by your cake mix)

1 1/3 — Cups of water (or as called for by your cake mix

1 — 6-ounce box or orange Jell-O

1 1/2 — Cups hot water

1 — Cup cold water

Frosting

8 — Ounces cream cheese, softened

1 — 3 1/2-ounce box of orange Jell-O

1 — Cup of milk

1 — Tablespoon vanilla extract

8 — Ounces Cool Whip, thawed

Directions

1. Bake cake as needed in 9-inch by 13-inch pan.

2. When baked and cooled, poke holes all over the cake with a meat fork.

3. Mix a large box of Jell-O with the water and just let it start to set up.

4. Slowly pour over the cooked cake and allow to run into holes all over the cake.

5. Chill cake until Jell-O is set.

6. In a large bowl, cream the cheese until creamy.

7. Add the dry Jell-O powder, pudding mix, milk and the vanilla extract. Beat well.

8. Fold in Cool Whip.

9. Spread in cake and chill until served.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.