COVID-19 cases are dropping in county schools

Superintendent Tim Davis said at this week’s Hillsboro Board of Education that masks and other COVID-19 measurements are working because the number of staff and students out of school due to the virus or being quarantined has dropped significantly. That appears to be the case across Highland County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health School COVID-19 Reporting Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday:

* Bright Local Schools had one new student case this week and 19 cumulative student cases. It did not have any new staff cases and has had six total staff cases.

Bright Local has a link on its website where it reports all COVID-19 cases in the school district. It was last updated on Feb. 12 and said there was one positive student case at the elementary school and three students quarantining. The junior high school had no cases or people quarantining. The high school had three students quarantining. There was also no district staff with Covid or quarantining.

* The ODH has reported two new student cases at Fairfield Local Schools. The district has now had 24 total student cases. There were no new staff cases. The district has had 12 total staff cases.

Fairfield Local has a link on its website where it also reports COVID-19 cases. The district has had three people quarantining in each the elementary school, middle school and high school for a total of nine students quarantining in the district. The school website said on Friday that it had last been updated on Feb. 21.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools has had 62 total cases. It has also had 36 total staff cases, but no new staff case.

According to the school district, which last updated its reporting resource on Feb. 18, there was one current staff case. There have been a total of 36 staff members that have recovered from the virus. The district has not had any new Covid cases, but does have two in quarantine from Greenfield Elementary and one from McClain High School. A total of 67 students and staff have recovered from the virus.

* The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities has had no new cases reported for students or staff, and there have been no total cases either.

* Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool has had no new cases involving students or staff. However, there has been one total student case and four total cases from staff.

* Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School has had no new student cases and four total cases. It has had one new staff case, however, and nine cumulative cases.

* Hillsboro City Schools has one new student case. The district has now had 64 total student cases. There was also one new staff case, now equaling 51 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had no new student cases and 27 total cases. It also had no new staff cases. Its staff case number totals 21.

Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools has a link of its website reported Covid numbers that was last updated on Feb. 10. The website says the elementary school had two students quarantining, but no positive cases. The middle school had one student and two staff members quarantining. The high school had one student in quarantine. The district staff also had one member of its staff in quarantine.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases and has had no total cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School has also had no new student or staff cases, and no cumulative cases.

* Stonewall Academy has had no new cases for students or staff and no cases total.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

