Submitted photo

This handsome young fellow is Arlom, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Arlom is playful and eager to please, he is about 2 years old and already neutered. At 43 pounds, Arlo is slim, but athletic and very attentive to nstruction; one could even say, he is all ears. To meet Arlo, call the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-303-8191.