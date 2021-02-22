Posted on by

Dog Pound Pet of the Week


Submitted photo This handsome young fellow is Arlom, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Arlom is playful and eager to please, he is about 2 years old and already neutered. At 43 pounds, Arlo is slim, but athletic and very attentive to nstruction; one could even say, he is all ears. To meet Arlo, call the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-303-8191.

Submitted photo

