ARC/PLC program for 2021 crop year

The deadline to sign up for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) through the USDA Farm Service Agency is approaching on March 15, 2021.

Ohio State University Extension will be hosting a virtual program on making decisions for ARC or PLC for agricultural producers on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 9-11 a.m. via a Zoom webinar.

The program will be focused on the ARC/PLC decision for the 2021 crop year and will include updates on current market outlook and decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options.

To register for the Zoom webinar, visit go.osu.edu/arcplc2021.

Producers should contact the Highland County Farm Service Agency at 937-393-1921 to schedule an appointment to make their ARC/PLC selection.

If you need assistance registering for the Zoom webinar, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Submitted by Brooke Beam, Highland County Extension Office.