Lynchburg police: Man claims he was shot in Lynchburg

A Hillsboro man was allegedly shot Monday evening in Lynchburg and police officers are trying to determine what happened after the victim reportedly refused to provide any substantial details.

Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner said his office received a report of a possible shooting at 11:34 p.m.

Just before the report, Warner said, a Lynchburg police officer parked across the street noticed someone get out of a vehicle limping at the First Stop store in the village. That was about when someone called the police department from First Stop reporting a shooting and the officer went over to check on the limping man.

Warner said the victim, Lindsey Cox, 31, of Hillsboro, had a gunshot wound to the upper leg. Warner said Cox was transported to Highland District Hospital and then on to another hospital.

Warner said it was obvious Cox had a gunshot wound, but added that the injury did not appear to be life threatening.

“He claims he was shot in the village somewhere, but refused to give anymore information,” Warner said. “We’re still trying to figure out what took place — who, what, when where and why. We never got any other calls of any sort of shooting.”

The vehicle that dropped Cox off fled the village northbound, Warner said.

