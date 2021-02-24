Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has release the following information:

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dusty Taylor, 27, Clarksville, was arrested on two bench warrants and for driving under suspension, obstructing official business, theft and failure to file for registration.

Amanda Blanton, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Aris Lamb, 67, Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Cody Butler, 38, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

ACCIDENT

At 11:52 a.m. Thomas Napier, 62, Lynchburg, was turning left from TeMar Way onto North High Street when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Kevin Powers, who was northbound on High Street. Napier’s vehicle struck Powers’ vehicle on the right driver’s side forcing Powers’ vehicle to strike a guard rail. No injures reported at the time of accident. Napier was cited for failure to yield.