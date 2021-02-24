A Second Chance Pet of the Week

Jack, a male German shepherd/beagle mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is 5 years old, neutered and up-to-date with shots. Jack was one of three dogs surrendered because the husband of the owners has failing health. They loved their dogs but worried that they would no longer be able to care for them. We got two males and a pregnant female from them. The female had 11 puppies and all of them have been adopted. Jack is very gentle. Jack was an outside farm dog, but he has been inside the house and behaves well indoors. The family preferred the dogs to house outside because they liked to run and play together. To meet Jack or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page.

Jack, a male German shepherd/beagle mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is 5 years old, neutered and up-to-date with shots. Jack was one of three dogs surrendered because the husband of the owners has failing health. They loved their dogs but worried that they would no longer be able to care for them. We got two males and a pregnant female from them. The female had 11 puppies and all of them have been adopted. Jack is very gentle. Jack was an outside farm dog, but he has been inside the house and behaves well indoors. The family preferred the dogs to house outside because they liked to run and play together. To meet Jack or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Pet-of-Week-1.jpg Jack, a male German shepherd/beagle mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is 5 years old, neutered and up-to-date with shots. Jack was one of three dogs surrendered because the husband of the owners has failing health. They loved their dogs but worried that they would no longer be able to care for them. We got two males and a pregnant female from them. The female had 11 puppies and all of them have been adopted. Jack is very gentle. Jack was an outside farm dog, but he has been inside the house and behaves well indoors. The family preferred the dogs to house outside because they liked to run and play together. To meet Jack or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page. Submitted photo