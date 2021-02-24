Brews and Stews in Greenfield Saturday

Because of COVID-19 it has been more than a year since G3, the community fundraising group in Greenfield, has offered an event to public. That will change this weekend with the G3’s Brews & Stews at the Catch 22 Sports Pub.

For $15, customers will be offered chili or potato soup, one beer, a souvenir glass and live music from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Curbside pick-up will be an option.

“It’s our first event since February of last year,” said Merleen VanDyke, president of G3, formerly known as Greening Greater Greenfield. “I look at it like, people go out and eat and this really isn’t any different. Or for people not quite comfortable coming into a closed environment, parking spaces in front of Catch 22 will be marked off and volunteers will be ready to take your order and get your food and other things and bring them to you.”

In past years the event included soup and stew making contests along with those present sampling the offerings and selecting the winners. It was also held at more than one venue. But that will not be the case this year.

“We just decided we’d make it as simple as possible because of Covid,” VanDyke said. “All money raised goes to fund the things we do in Greenfield.”

Entertainment will be offered by the The Jesters, a group from Washington C.H. and Greenfield that Catch 22 owner Mark Clyburn said will play mostly easy listening rock. The band will start playing at 6 p.m.

He said the band will likely stick around to play for a while after the Brews & Stews event. In past years Catch 22 did not open its kitchen for the event, but Clyburn said this year people will be able to order from the regular menu.

“It’s just fun gathering and a fundraiser for G3,” Clyburn said. “Come in, listen to music, eat some soup and have a couple drinks.”

Catch 22 is located at 250 Jefferson St. in Greenfield. Clyburn said it will be open until 2:30 a.m. the night of the event.

VanDyke said an extra room next to Catch 22 will be used that night so there will be plenty of space for people to socially distance.

First G3 fundraiser in a year