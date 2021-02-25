Home ruled total loss

A home near South Salem in Ross County was ruled a total loss due to a Wednesday fire, according to a press release from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman.

Jackman said that at approximately 11 a.m. units from Paint Creek’s Greenfield station responded to reports of a house on fire in the area of 1378 Beath Lane.

The owner of the home was identified as Paul Tomko, according to Jackman.

He said that upon arrival firefighters found a house heavily involved in flames. He said the homeowner reported everyone was out of the home and safe, so there were no fears of entrapment.

“The house, unfortunately, was a total loss and the family has been displaced,” Jackman wrote. “The fire is under investigation and not believed to be suspicious in nature.”

Personnel remained on scene for five hours to make sure the fire was extinguished.

Paint Creek was assisted on the scene by fire personnel from Wayne Township, Bainbridge fire, Leesburg fire and Twin and Concord townships in Ross County.

Several firefighters battle a blaze Wednesday near South Salem. Photo courtesy of Branden Jackman Water hoses stretch across a lawn on Beath Lane toward a home that was destroyed by fire Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Branden Jackman

Homeowner says everyone escaped safely