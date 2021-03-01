Hello! With all the recent snow, what to do but go to the kitchen and cook and bake. That is what I did. I needed new recipes, so, I called on my friends to share what they were cooking. This is what I got.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Lesley Lightner, is a good friend and cook, plus she lets us know when we spell something wrong. Thank you, Lesley. I made sure to spell your name correctly — or you would be calling me. Kidding all aside, we love you Lesley, and we know you are looking out for all of us at The Times-Gazette.

Lesley had this recipe on Facebook and I sent her a message asking if I could put it in my column. She responded, “Of course,” so here it is. It looks so delicious I am going to make it.

Lesley gives all the credit to her dear friend, Joyce Sparks, as Joyce made this for her while she was recovering from her knee replacement surgery. Lesley said they loved it and it makes a generous amount, so she froze it in smaller portions and enjoyed it more than once.

Thank you, Joyce, for making this for our friend Lesley and allowing all of us to enjoy this wonderful recipe.

Does anyone have a favorite recipe to share? If so, please email it to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Have a great weekend. I don’t see any snow in the forecast — yay!

Spaghetti pie

Ingredients

1 — 8-ounce package spaghetti, broken into two-inch pieces.

2 tablespooons butter

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 egg, well-beaten

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 medium onion, chopped

1/4 chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 — 15-ounce jar thick spaghetti sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon leaf oregano, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup cottage cheese

3 ounces mozzerella cheese, shredded

Directions

Cook spaghetti in boiling water following label directions; drain.

Place in 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Stir in butter, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and egg until thoroughly combined.

Spread mixture even in pan.

Saute ground chuck, onion and green pepper in oil in large skillet until medium brown; drain.

Stir in spaghetti sauce, sugar, oregano and garlic salt.

Spreak cottage cheese over spaghetti layer and top with mean mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over top.

Bake an additional 10 minutes until cheese is melted and just begins to brown.

Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.